Morgan Stanley Purchases 274,734 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of BHP Group worth $112,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

