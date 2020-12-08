Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of DraftKings worth $96,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

