Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.91% of Pretium Resources worth $94,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

