Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $95,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after buying an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after buying an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

