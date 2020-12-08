Morgan Stanley Sells 1,180 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Eversource Energy worth $104,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

