Morgan Stanley Sells 137,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.60% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $95,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,342,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 541,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,810,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

