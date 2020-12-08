Morgan Stanley Sells 208,002 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Weyerhaeuser worth $103,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

