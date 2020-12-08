Needham & Company LLC Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.50% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

