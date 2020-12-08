NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Rowe increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,276 shares of company stock worth $97,051,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

