NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,276 shares of company stock worth $97,051,637 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

