Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Lowered to $3.25 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.37 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

