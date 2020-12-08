Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NRIM opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

