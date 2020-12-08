Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.46.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $208.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after buying an additional 173,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.