Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.