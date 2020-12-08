ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NASDAQ ON opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

