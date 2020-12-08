Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

ORA stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

