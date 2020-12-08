Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE ORA opened at $76.19 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

