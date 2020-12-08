Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

OSK stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 237.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

