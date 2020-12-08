PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

