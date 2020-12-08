Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Party City Holdco posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 37,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,625.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,657,849 shares of company stock worth $8,443,613. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRTY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

