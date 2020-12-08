Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 1,204 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.12.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

