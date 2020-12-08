Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 185 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

