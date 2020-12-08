Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 433 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

