Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 854 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

