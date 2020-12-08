Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $526,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

