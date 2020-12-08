Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Prologis by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 120,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PLD stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

