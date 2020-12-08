Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

