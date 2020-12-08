Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,493,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,488,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,861 shares of company stock valued at $115,021,012 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

