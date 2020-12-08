Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,147 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,841,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.10.

MLM stock opened at $284.94 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $287.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.