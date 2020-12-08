Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 13,420 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $103,202,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,299.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 656,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

