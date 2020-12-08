Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 281 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

