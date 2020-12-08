Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 6,952 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.