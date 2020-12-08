Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 7,221 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,240 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

