Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 953 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

