Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

