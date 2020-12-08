Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Allstate by 19.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

