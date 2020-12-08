Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

