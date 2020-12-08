Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

