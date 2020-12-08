Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,531,000 after buying an additional 694,192 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 401,899 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

