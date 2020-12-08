Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

