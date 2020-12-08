Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $183.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

