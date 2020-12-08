Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.48.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.