Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,710,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $168,407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in AON by 276.9% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,450,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

