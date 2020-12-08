Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $8.28 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

