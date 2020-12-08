Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

