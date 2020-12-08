Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,019,282. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

