Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $297.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $298.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

