Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 175 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $92,838,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,115,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.