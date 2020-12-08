Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 2,312 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,213 shares of company stock worth $6,203,308 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

