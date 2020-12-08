Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 406 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

NYSE EL opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,281,027 shares of company stock worth $557,399,722 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

